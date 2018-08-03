John Brancato

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: opinion
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Space Jam 2
Development: Warner Bros. zeroes in on Space Jam 2 director; Russo Bros. to make prehistoric adventure film
James Comtois
Aug 3, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-08-03 at 5.40.04 PM
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Space Jam 2
Tag: John Brancato
Tag: Terminator Salvation
Terminator writer: Time paradox? What time paradox?
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
TerminatorSalvation_bale_yelchin.jpg
Tag: John Brancato
Tag: Terminator Salvation
Tag: John Brancato
Tag: Surrogates
Writers on how Surrogates subverts its genre
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Surrogates_Mitchell_Willis_small.jpg
Tag: John Brancato
Tag: Surrogates