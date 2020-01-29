John Diggle

Arrow finale
Arrow series finale finally pays off that Green Lantern theory
Josh Grossberg
Jan 29, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in John Diggle
Tag: The CW
Tag: Green Lantern
Tag: David Ramsey
Tag: Crisis on Infinite Earths
Tag: Arrow

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: John Diggle
Arrow actor says Green Lantern possibility discussed since first season
Lisa Granshaw
Jan 27, 2019
John Diggle - Arrow
Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: John Diggle
Tag: TV
Tag: John Diggle
Tag: Elseworlds
Arrow showrunner addresses that Diggle as Green Lantern easter egg: 'To be continued'
Jacob Oller
Dec 11, 2018
arrow_diggle_hood.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: John Diggle
Tag: Elseworlds
Tag: Videos
Tag: 28 days of heroes
Tag: black history month
Watch: We honor Arrow's Diggle for Black History Month's 28 Days of Heroes
Toccara Castleman Trent Moore
Feb 20, 2017
john_diggle_arrow_season_4-HD.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: 28 days of heroes
Tag: black history month