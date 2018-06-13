John Hughes

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: opinion
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Stranger Things 2
Tag: Netflix
Stranger Things cinematographer talks John Hughes' influence, promises 'more fun' in Season 3
Donnie Lederer
Jun 13, 2018
Stranger Things Snow Ball
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stranger Things 2
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: John Hughes
Objects in Space 4/7/18: Don't make a sound
Carly Lane
Apr 7, 2018
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: John Hughes