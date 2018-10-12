John Rhys-Davies

squadron 42 gillian anderson
Luke Skywalker meets Scully in nerd icon-filled Squadron 42 trailer
Jacob Oller
Oct 12, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in John Rhys-Davies
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: The Hobbit
Tag: J.R.R. Tolkien
Tag: Amazon Studios

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: John Rhys-Davies
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
John Rhys-Davies: 'Tolkien must be spinning in his grave' over Lord of the Rings TV series
Carol Pinchefsky
Nov 14, 2017
johnrhysdavies.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: John Rhys-Davies
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: New York Comic Con 2015
Tag: New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con: The Shannara Chronicles wants to raise the bar for epic visuals on TV (plus a new trailer!)
Adam Swiderski
Oct 11, 2015
shannara.jpg
Tag: New York Comic Con 2015
Tag: New York Comic Con
Tag: John Rhys-Davies
Tag: The Hobbit
Rumor of the Day: John Rhys-Davies' Gimli returning for The Hobbit
Krystal Clark
Dec 17, 2012
john_rhys_davies_loftr.jpg
Tag: John Rhys-Davies
Tag: The Hobbit
Tag: John Rhys-Davies
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings' dwarf warrior says no to Hobbit
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Lord_of_the_rings_rhys_davies_gimli.jpg
Tag: John Rhys-Davies
Tag: The Lord of the Rings