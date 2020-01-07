John Slattery

Fox Winter 2020 TCA Next panel
Fox's NeXt will make you think twice before starting up that conversation with Alexa
Tara Bennett
Jan 7, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: opinion
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: neXT
Tag: NYCC 2019
NYCC: neXt creator Manny Coto teases his grounded, high-concept sci-fi thriller
James Comtois
Oct 5, 2019
next
Tag: TV
Tag: neXT
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
WIRE Buzz: Penny Dreadful follow-up adds familiar face; Terminator gets a title; more
Josh Weiss
Mar 19, 2019
Rory Kinnear
Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: Iron Man 2
Tag: John Slattery
We talked with Tony Stark's dad from Iron Man 2
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Mad_Men_John_Slattery.jpg
Tag: Iron Man 2
Tag: John Slattery