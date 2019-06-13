johnny cash

Chris Hemsworth Lebowski Thor singing
Watch Chris Hemsworth sing Johnny Cash as Lebowski Thor on Endgame set
Matthew Jackson
Jun 13, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: opinion
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: James Mangold
Tag: johnny cash
That Johnny Cash soundtrack fits even better with the Logan Noir trailer
Trent Moore
May 16, 2017
Logan-Noir-image-with-Wolverine-and-Laura-holding-hands.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: James Mangold
Tag: johnny cash