Jolene Blalock

Jolene_Blalock_3.JPG
Star Trek's sexiest Vulcan will be back on TV soon
Kathie Huddleston
Jul 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Jolene Blalock
Tag: Legend of the Seeker
Tag: Star Trek: Enterprise
Tag: Charisma Carpenter
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Charisma Carpenter
Tag: Jolene Blalock
Seeker's sexy season 2 with 'T'Pol' and 'Cordelia'!
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
Legend_ofthe_Seeker_Carpenter.jpg
Tag: Charisma Carpenter
Tag: Jolene Blalock
Tag: Jolene Blalock
Tag: Legend of the Seeker
Trek's 'T'Pol' turns evil in Legend of the Seeker
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
Legend_Of_the_Seeker_Blalock_3.jpg
Tag: Jolene Blalock
Tag: Legend of the Seeker
Tag: Jolene Blalock
Tag: Star Trek
Jolene Blalock beams into Star Trek parody on 10 Items or Less
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
JoleneBlalock_10ItemsorLess.jpg
Tag: Jolene Blalock
Tag: Star Trek