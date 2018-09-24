Josh Dallas

How Manifest creator Jeff Rake learned lessons from Lost to create a new genre mystery series
Tara Bennett
Sep 24, 2018
Casting: Once Upon a Time original stars returning; The Boys and Daredevil add regulars
James Comtois
Mar 21, 2018
Short superhero film Sidekick unite Flash, Arrow and Once Upon a Time stars
Nathalie Caron
Oct 31, 2016
