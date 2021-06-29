Josh Ruben

Werewolves Within Josh Ruben set photo
'Werewolves Within' tips its hat to 'Monster Squad' and Mike Nichols: 'There is a monster within us all'
Matthew Jackson
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Josh Ruben
Tag: Werewolves Within
Tag: Tribeca Film Festival
Tag: Scare Me
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Werewolves Within
Tag: Josh Ruben
'Werewolves Within' is the must-see horror-comedy of the summer
Matthew Jackson
WEREWOLVES WITHIN Still 4
Tag: Movies
Tag: Werewolves Within
Tag: Josh Ruben