Joyce Byers

Stranger Things Joyce and Hopper
Millie Bobby Brown explains why she totally ships 'Jopper' on Stranger Things
Matthew Jackson
Aug 22, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Joyce Byers
Tag: netflix
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Millie Bobby Brown
Tag: Chief Jim Hopper

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Stranger Things 2
The best faces Winona Ryder makes in Stranger Things
Courtney Enlow
Nov 22, 2017
winona-faces.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Stranger Things 2
Tag: TV
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Stranger Things 2
Stranger Things' Joyce Byers is the best detective on TV
Carli Velocci
Oct 27, 2017
stranger_things_joyce_02.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Stranger Things 2