Juan Doe

Bad Reception Hero
Attend Juan Doe's killer wedding in AfterShock Comics' horror series, Bad Reception
Jeff Spry
Jul 28, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: opinion
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Strayed
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Exclusive: Astral-projecting cat saves the galaxy in Dark Horse's sci-fi series Strayed
Jeff Spry
May 16, 2019
Strayed Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Strayed
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: Juan Doe
Tag: AfterShock Comics
Epic space opera comic series World Reader to feature dead worlds and cosmic ghosts
Nathalie Caron
Jan 26, 2017
World-Reader-page-2_0.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Juan Doe
Tag: AfterShock Comics