Juggernaut

Skip to main content
SyfyWire
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
Latest Movie News
From greedoi to Thanos: 20 animal species named after the best of genre
Sebastian Stan talks Falcon and Winter Soldier's tone and losing out on Cap's shield
WIRE Buzz: Mon Mothma boards Cassian Andor series; Ryan Reynolds goes time traveling; more
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Latest TV News
From greedoi to Thanos: 20 animal species named after the best of genre
Sebastian Stan talks Falcon and Winter Soldier's tone and losing out on Cap's shield
Look of the Week: Jason Mendoza, sweatpants style king
Comics
Behind the Panel
Previews
All Comics News
Latest Comics News
From greedoi to Thanos: 20 animal species named after the best of genre
Indie Comic Spotlight: Alien abduction through the autism lens in Stargazer
Watch Tyler Crook create the far-out cover for Black Hammer spinoff, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #1
Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day
Deja View
Forgotten Women of Genre
ScreamGrrls
Strong Female Characters
All Fangrrls
Latest Stories
Look of the Week: Jason Mendoza, sweatpants style king
52 thoughts we had while watching Twister
Katy Keene Discussion: Scandals, schemes, and throuples
Fangrrls is about kicking down doors, breaking boundaries and celebrating female fans with fun, witty and entertaining content.
Videos
Everything You Didn't Know
Behind the Panel
All Wire Videos
Latest WIRE Videos
Watch Tyler Crook create the far-out cover for Black Hammer spinoff, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #1
Who's who of Doctor Who's Doctors reunite in video to thank real doctors
G. Willow Wilson talks Wonder Woman, Invisible Kingdom, and pandemic baking
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Battlestar Galacticast
Jabba The Pod
Project Blue Book: Official Podcast
Strong Female Characters
Who Won the Week
All Podcasts
Latest Podcast Episodes
Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally catches up with Revenge of the Sith [Jabba the Pod 2.17]
WIRE Buzz: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. saves HYDRA in final season teaser; The Last Airbender to Netflix; more
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 15: 'A Day in the Life'
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
Menu
More
Movies
TV
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Watch SYFY Shows
Search
Juggernaut
Tim Miller's original Deadpool 2 included Fantastic 4's Ben Grimm fighting Juggernaut
Josh Weiss
Nov 1, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Juggernaut
Tag:
Stefan Kapicic
Tag:
Ryan Reynolds
Tag:
Deadpool 2
Tag:
Deadpool
Tag:
Colossus
Related tags
Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds
Deadpool
Marvel
Cosplay We Love
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Deadpool 2
Tag:
Deadpool
Deadpool 2: How Slash from Guns N' Roses nearly led to a Juggernaut spoiler, and more trivia from the digital release
Josh Weiss
Aug 13, 2018
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Deadpool 2
Tag:
Deadpool
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Deadpool 2
Tag:
Deadpool
Not even the Deadpool 2 cast knew Ryan Reynolds would be playing Juggernaut, too
Josh Weiss
Aug 7, 2018
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Deadpool 2
Tag:
Deadpool
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Deadpool 2
Tag:
Marvel
Deadpool 2 got a familiar face for its secret character
Jacob Oller
May 18, 2018
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Deadpool 2
Tag:
Marvel
Tag:
Cosplay We Love
Tag:
Juggernaut
Cosplay we Love: Gigantic X-Men's Juggernaut
Jeff Spry
Jun 1, 2016
Tag:
Cosplay We Love
Tag:
Juggernaut
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message