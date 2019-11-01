Juggernaut

The Thing and Juggernaut
Tim Miller's original Deadpool 2 included Fantastic 4's Ben Grimm fighting Juggernaut
Josh Weiss
Nov 1, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Juggernaut
Tag: Stefan Kapicic
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Colossus

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Deadpool
Deadpool 2: How Slash from Guns N' Roses nearly led to a Juggernaut spoiler, and more trivia from the digital release
Josh Weiss
Aug 13, 2018
MV5BMTI4OGEyYTktZmM2My00NjRkLTgwYjktM2I5N2FhMmUyYTJkXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjQ5ODc5MjY@._V1_
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Deadpool
Not even the Deadpool 2 cast knew Ryan Reynolds would be playing Juggernaut, too
Josh Weiss
Aug 7, 2018
MV5BZmJlMjFkNGYtM2Q4NC00NTIyLTliZjItNzk4YmEyMzNlZmE2XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNzk3NDUzNTc@._V1_SX1777_CR0,0,1777,744_AL_
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Marvel
Deadpool 2 got a familiar face for its secret character
Jacob Oller
May 18, 2018
deadpool_2.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Cosplay We Love
Tag: Juggernaut
Cosplay we Love: Gigantic X-Men's Juggernaut
Jeff Spry
Jun 1, 2016
jugslice.png
Tag: Cosplay We Love
Tag: Juggernaut