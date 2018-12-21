Julie Andrews

AquamanAtlantis2018
Aquaman producer explains how Julie Andrews, the original Mary Poppins, floated into the DCEU
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 21, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: mary poppins
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Mary Poppins
Sara Century
Dec 18, 2018
pops.JPG
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: mary poppins
Tag: Movies
Tag: Julie Andrews
Tag: Aquaman
Julie Andrews will voice a mythical sea beast in Aquaman
Josh Weiss
Nov 23, 2018
Julie Andrews
Tag: Movies
Tag: Julie Andrews
Tag: Aquaman