Julie Taymor

SpiderManMusical032312.jpg
Read the original WTF ending of the Spider-Man Broadway musical
Matthew Jackson
Dec 16, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Julie Taymor
Tag: spider-man: turn off the dark

Related tags

Tag: Julie Taymor
Tag: spider-man: turn off the dark
Read the original WTF ending of the Spider-Man Broadway musical
Matthew Jackson
Dec 16, 2012
SpiderManMusical032312.jpg
Tag: Julie Taymor
Tag: spider-man: turn off the dark
Tag: Julie Taymor
Tag: spider-man: turn off the dark
Former Spider-Man musical director sues producers for idea theft
Matthew Jackson
Dec 15, 2012
SpiderManMusical103010_1.jpg
Tag: Julie Taymor
Tag: spider-man: turn off the dark