Jurassic World Live Tour

Jurassic World Live Tour
Jurassic World Live Tour's challenge is making movie dinosaurs 'live'
James Grebey
Apr 10, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Jurassic World Live Tour
Tag: Jurassic World
Tag: Jurassic Park
Tag: dinosaurs
Tag: Steven Spielberg
Tag: Colin Trevorrow

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Jurassic World Live Tour
Tag: Jurassic World
Jurassic World Live Tour adding two elements to canon, including a new dinosaur
Josh Weiss
Apr 3, 2019
Jurassic World Live Tour
Tag: Movies
Tag: Jurassic World Live Tour
Tag: Jurassic World