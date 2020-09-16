Justin Benson

SYNCHRONIC
Anthony Mackie trips on a sci-fi drug in first mind-bending trailer for 'Synchronic'
Josh Weiss
Sep 16, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Justin Benson
Tag: Aaron Moorehead
Tag: Anthony Mackie
Tag: Jamie Dornan
Tag: Synchronic
Tag: Trailers

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Synchronic
Tag: Justin Benson
Directors of Anthony Mackie's new sci-fi film say they 'wouldn't go' see the movie in theaters right now
Matthew Jackson
Sep 14, 2020
Synchronic
Tag: Movies
Tag: Synchronic
Tag: Justin Benson