K-2SO

k-2so-rogue-one.jpg
Alan Tudyk returns to K-2SO, co-writing Star Wars comic
Lucas Siegel
Sep 28, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in K-2SO
Tag: Tested
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Cosplay We Love

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Cosplay We Love
Tag: K-2SO
Cosplay We Love: Man turns K-2S0 into the coolest puppet ever
Carol Pinchefsky
Sep 12, 2017
k-2s0.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Cosplay We Love
Tag: K-2SO
Tag: Movies
Tag: K-2SO
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Cosplay we love: Life-size Rogue One K-2SO fan build
Nathalie Caron
Apr 20, 2017
K-2SO (Rogue One)
Tag: Movies
Tag: K-2SO
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk on the Imperial origins of Rogue One's security droid K-2SO
Jeff Spry
Aug 11, 2016
K-2SO-alan-tudyk-rogue-one-copertina.jpg
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Alan Tudyk