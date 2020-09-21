Kang the Conqueror

Young Avengers #3 ( Writer Allan Heinberg, Penciler Jim Cheung) [Credit: Marvel Comics]
Prepare for Kang the Conqueror's Ant-Man villainy with these essential Marvel comic arcs
Dana Forsythe
Sep 21, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Kang the Conqueror
Tag: Ant-Man 3
Tag: marvel comics

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man 3
Tag: Jonathan Majors
Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors reportedly lands role of Kang the Conquerer in Ant-Man 3
Josh Weiss
Sep 14, 2020
Jonathan Majors Kang
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man 3
Tag: Jonathan Majors