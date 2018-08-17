Kara Danvers

hero
The many retcons of Supergirl
Sara Century
Aug 17, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Mariko Tamaki
Tag: Supergirl: Being Super
Inside Supergirl: Being Super with writer Mariko Tamaki
Ernie Estrella
May 28, 2018
Supergirl: Being Super Unpublished Cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: Mariko Tamaki
Tag: Supergirl: Being Super
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: DC Comics
EXCLUSIVE: Supergirl returns with new creative team and brand new costume
Mike Avila
May 21, 2018
Supergirl Terry Dodson cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: DC Comics