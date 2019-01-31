Katheryn Winnick

Skip to main content
SyfyWire
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
Latest Movie News
Gene Dynarski, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and X-Files actor, dies at 86
Can you really stop being a Jedi? 6 times other Jedi pulled an Ahsoka
From greedoi to Thanos: 20 animal species named after the best of genre
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Latest TV News
Gene Dynarski, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and X-Files actor, dies at 86
9 adventurous time travel TV shows to go back and remember the world before lockdown
Can you really stop being a Jedi? 6 times other Jedi pulled an Ahsoka
Comics
Behind the Panel
Previews
All Comics News
Latest Comics News
From greedoi to Thanos: 20 animal species named after the best of genre
Indie Comic Spotlight: Alien abduction through the autism lens in Stargazer
Watch Tyler Crook create the far-out cover for Black Hammer spinoff, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #1
Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day
Deja View
Forgotten Women of Genre
ScreamGrrls
Strong Female Characters
All Fangrrls
Latest Stories
Look of the Week: Jason Mendoza, sweatpants style king
52 thoughts we had while watching Twister
Katy Keene Discussion: Scandals, schemes, and throuples
Fangrrls is about kicking down doors, breaking boundaries and celebrating female fans with fun, witty and entertaining content.
Videos
Everything You Didn't Know
Behind the Panel
All Wire Videos
Latest WIRE Videos
Watch Tyler Crook create the far-out cover for Black Hammer spinoff, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #1
Who's who of Doctor Who's Doctors reunite in video to thank real doctors
G. Willow Wilson talks Wonder Woman, Invisible Kingdom, and pandemic baking
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Battlestar Galacticast
Jabba The Pod
Project Blue Book: Official Podcast
Strong Female Characters
Who Won the Week
All Podcasts
Latest Podcast Episodes
Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally catches up with Revenge of the Sith [Jabba the Pod 2.17]
WIRE Buzz: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. saves HYDRA in final season teaser; The Last Airbender to Netflix; more
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 15: 'A Day in the Life'
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
Menu
More
Movies
TV
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Watch SYFY Shows
Search
Katheryn Winnick
With Netflix's Polar, Katheryn Winnick goes from viking to assassin
Bryan Cairns
Jan 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Katheryn Winnick
Tag:
Vikings
Tag:
Michael Hirst
Tag:
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Tag:
History Channel
Related tags
Vikings
Michael Hirst
History Channel
Interviews
Polar
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Interviews
Tag:
Vikings
Vikings creator Michael Hirst on the Season 5B Finale and what Season 6A holds for Ragnar's family
Ernie Estrella
Jan 31, 2019
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Interviews
Tag:
Vikings
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Polar: Came From the Cold
Tag:
Polar
Mads Mikkelsen lets his finger bullets fly in Netflix's first trailer for comic adaptation Polar
Adam Pockross
Jan 7, 2019
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Polar: Came From the Cold
Tag:
Polar
Tag:
Videos
Tag:
Vikings
Tag:
Exclusives
Exclusive Vikings clip: Bishop Heahmund turns to Lagertha for help
Ernie Estrella
Dec 11, 2018
Tag:
Videos
Tag:
Vikings
Tag:
Exclusives
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Vikings
Tag:
Michael Hirst
Vikings creator Michael Hirst teases lots of change in Season 5B: There's 'constant dynamism'
Ernie Estrella
Nov 28, 2018
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Vikings
Tag:
Michael Hirst
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message