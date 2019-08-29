Kathryn Newton

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Dylan O'Brien
Tag: Infinite
WIRE Buzz: Dylan O'Brien going Infinite; Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton swapping bodies; more
Christian Long
Aug 29, 2019
Dylan O'Brien The Maze Runner
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dylan O'Brien
Tag: Infinite
Tag: Movies
Tag: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Tag: Pokemon
Latest Detective Pikachu trailer reveals Psyduck, foot massages, and the lightning tail
Brian Silliman
May 1, 2019
Pikachu's lightning tail (Detective Pikachu)
Tag: Movies
Tag: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Tag: Pokemon
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Humans
Development roundup: Humans gets remade for China, Tom King writing dystopian drama series, more
James Comtois
Jul 25, 2018
The Great C - Screenshot 3
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Humans
Tag: Movies
Tag: Pokemon
Tag: Kathryn Newton
Pokemon live-action movie lands Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton for female lead
Jacob Oller
Nov 29, 2017
Kathryn Newton
Tag: Movies
Tag: Pokemon
Tag: Kathryn Newton