Keith Thomas

The Vigil - Dave Davis sitting in front of a corpse
Why 'The Vigil' is the first great horror film of 2021
Jon O'Brien
Firestarter director teases ‘raw, very emotional, very tense’ reboot of Stephen King classic
Alyse Wax
Drew Barrymore in Firestarter
With 'The Vigil,' Keith Thomas wanted to make a truly Jewish horror movie
Alyse Wax
Dave Davis in The Vigil
