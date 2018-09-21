Kelley Jones

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics
First look: Commissioner Gordon takes a punch from Batman in DC's new Kings of Fear 2
Ernie Estrella
Sep 21, 2018
BMKINGF_Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Swamp Thing
Preview Jason Fabok and Kelley Jones' art in Swamp Thing Winter Special #1 
Ernie Estrella
Jan 31, 2018
swamp_thing_winter_special_hero_01.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: Comics
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: Len Wein
Len Wein's final Swamp Thing story will be published by DC Comics next year
Matthew Jackson
Oct 18, 2017
swampthingwinterspecial.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: Len Wein