kenny baker

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: opinion
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Tag: R2-D2
Here's who will be playing R2-D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Jeff Spry
Feb 14, 2017
star_wars_the_force_awakens_68312_t750x550.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Tag: R2-D2
Tag: kenny baker
Tag: Star Wars
Comrades, colleagues and Star Wars cast members celebrate the life of Kenny Baker
Jeff Spry
Aug 15, 2016
kenny-baker-194616-1280x0.jpg
Tag: kenny baker
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: kenny baker
Star Wars actor Kenny Baker, the man who brought R2-D2 to life, has died
Trent Moore
Aug 13, 2016
Vtr5FTM-Imgur.jpg
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: kenny baker