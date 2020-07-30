Kermit the Frog

Kermit Muppets Now
Yes, we chatted with Kermit the Frog about 'Muppets Now.' Brace for weasels, Scooters, & wild Gonzos
Tara Bennett
Jul 30, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Kermit the Frog
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Muppets Now
Tag: Jim Henson
Tag: Science Behind the Fiction

Related tags