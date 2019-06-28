kids

The Banana Splits
WATCH: Children's movies that scarred us for life
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 28, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in kids
Tag: labyrinth
Tag: The banana Splits
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Dumbo

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: cartoons
Tag: Original Video
Watch: Proof that kids' shows have never ever given a @#$!
Dany Roth
May 9, 2017
renandstimpyhero.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: cartoons
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Movies
Tag: Horror Movies
Tag: kids
Watch: 10 horror movies you can watch with your kids (that are actually scary)
Dany Roth
May 2, 2017
coraline.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Horror Movies
Tag: kids
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Marvel
Buy your kids these superhero jackets if you love them. They're worth it.
Trent Moore
Sep 28, 2016
kidsincredible-hulk-pufferjacket.jpg
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Marvel