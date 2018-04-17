killer robots

U.K. wants to use Isaac Asimov style rules to protect us from rogue A.I.
Blair Marnell
Apr 17, 2018
Haunting sci-fi short asks 'What if a robot remembered it was a man?'
Marc Bernardin
Jul 4, 2015
Run for your lives! It's a Spider-bot with a laser on its head. Really.
Matthew Jackson
Jan 9, 2014
