King Thor

LOSH MILLENNIUM 1
Comics: Return of the Legion of Superheroes, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, King Thor vs. Loki
Ernie Estrella
Jun 13, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in King Thor
Tag: Wolverine
Tag: Return of Wolverine
Tag: Logan

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Return of Wolverine
Tag: Wolverine
Marvel Comics finally explains how and why Wolverine isn't dead anymore
Ernie Estrella
Feb 26, 2019
Wolverine Infinity Watch #1 Cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: Return of Wolverine
Tag: Wolverine