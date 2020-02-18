Kingdom

Children of the Sea
WIRE Buzz: Children of the Sea trailer swims online; Kingdom Season 2 teaser; more
Josh Weiss
Feb 18, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Kingdom
Tag: netflix
Tag: zombies
Tag: South Korea
Tag: Seven Samurai
Tag: World War Z

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Wind in the Willows
Tag: Harry Potter
WIRE Buzz: Harry Potter may get Tokyo theme park; Wind in the Willows movie; Kingdom S2 teaser
Jacob Oller
Feb 6, 2020
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Wind in the Willows
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: TV
Tag: Kingdom
Tag: Netflix
New trailer for Netflix's Kingdom drives home the fictional, flesh-eating horror of medieval Korea
Josh Weiss
Jan 2, 2019
Kingdom Korea zombies Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: Kingdom
Tag: Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: Kingdom
Tag: Netflix
New trailer for Netflix's Korean zombie series, Kingdom, looks like a mix of Seven Samurai and World War Z
Josh Weiss
Dec 18, 2018
Kingdom Korean zombie series Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: Kingdom
Tag: Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Kingdom
Kingdom brings Korean zombies to Netflix in first trailer
Jacob Oller
Nov 8, 2018
Kingdom Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Kingdom