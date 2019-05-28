Kingsman: The Great Game

Kingsman The Secret Service
WIRE Buzz: Kingsman prequel pushed back, Black Mirror Season 5 reflects key art
Josh Weiss
May 28, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Kingsman: The Great Game
Tag: kingsman
Tag: Taron Egerton

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Kingsman 3
Tag: Kingsman: The Great Game
Casting: Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins the Kingsman prequel, Rebecca Ferguson returns for M:I 7, more
Matthew Jackson
Feb 8, 2019
Aaron Taylor-Johnson 2018
Tag: Movies
Tag: Kingsman 3
Tag: Kingsman: The Great Game
Tag: Movies
Tag: Kingsman: The Great Game
Tag: kingsman
Taron Egerton 'not done' with Kingsman franchise, aims for mentor role in future
Jacob Oller
Nov 26, 2018
Kingsman- Taron Egerton as Eggsy
Tag: Movies
Tag: Kingsman: The Great Game
Tag: kingsman