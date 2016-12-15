Klaus and the Witch of Winter

Screen_Shot_2016-12-15_at_12.31.33_AM.png
Heap on the holidays with an exclusive 5-page peek at Boom!'s Klaus and the Witch of Winter
Jeff Spry
Dec 15, 2016
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Spotlight
Tag: Christmas
Four Color Festivities: 8 of the season's jolliest holiday comic specials
Matthew Funk
Dec 7, 2016
PMIF_0.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Spotlight
Tag: Christmas
Tag: Grant Morrison
Tag: happy!
Make us more Happy: 5 more Grant Morrison comics that need adapting
Matthew Funk
Oct 25, 2016
IMG120535_Custom.jpg
Tag: Grant Morrison
Tag: happy!
Tag: Klaus and the Witch of Winter
Tag: Boom! Studios
Boom!'s superhero Santa returns for Xmas one-shot, Klaus and the Witch of Winter
Jeff Spry
Sep 9, 2016
Screen_Shot_2016-09-06_at_1.43.33_PM_0.png
Tag: Klaus and the Witch of Winter
Tag: Boom! Studios