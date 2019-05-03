Klaus Janson

Klaus Janson Artists Alley
Artists Alley: Klaus Janson reflects on his legendary Daredevil run with Frank Miller
SYFY WIRE Staff
May 3, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Brian Michael Bendis
Tag: marvel comics
Brian Michael Bendis on the fate of Marvel’s Punisher: End of Days
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 22, 2017
bendis.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Brian Michael Bendis
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: The Dark Knight III: Master Race's creative crew on their successful victory lap
Mike Avila
Oct 8, 2017
dark_knight_master_race_01.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Comics
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: Klaus Janson
Image reveals details, and a Frank Miller cover, for Sacred Creatures
Matthew Funk
Apr 10, 2017
000_54.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: Klaus Janson