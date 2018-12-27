Knights of the Round Table

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Knights of the Round Table
Tag: The Kid Who Would Be King
Tag: joe cornish
Tag: Rebecca Ferguson
Tag: Patrick Stewart
Tag: Merlin

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Kid Who Would Be King
Tag: joe cornish
The Kid Who Would Be King: New trailer unleashes more magical glimpses of Patrick Stewart as Merlin
Josh Weiss
Dec 27, 2018
The Kid Who Would Be King Patrick Stewart Merlin
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Kid Who Would Be King
Tag: joe cornish
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Kid Who Would Be King
Tag: joe cornish
The Kid Who Would Be King: First trailer puts a young and modern spin on Excalibur myth
Josh Weiss
Oct 17, 2018
The Kid Who Would Be King
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Kid Who Would Be King
Tag: joe cornish
Tag: Charlie Hunnam
Tag: Knights of the Round Table
Image of the Day: Charlie Hunnam as King Arthur in Guy Ritchie's Knights of the Roundtable
Krystal Clark
Mar 17, 2015
kotrt-hunnam.jpg
Tag: Charlie Hunnam
Tag: Knights of the Round Table
Tag: Knights of the Round Table
Tag: Merlin
Meet Merlin's Knights: Camelot's 'ultimate kick-ass fighting force'
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 16, 2012
Merlin-KnightsRoundTable.jpg
Tag: Knights of the Round Table
Tag: Merlin