Knives and Skin

Knives-and-Skin_trio-Charlotte_Laurel-and-Joanna
Exclusive: Knives and Skin tackles teen sex and slut-shaming
Kristy Puchko
Dec 6, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Knives and Skin
Tag: Jennifer Reeder
Jennifer Reeder talks her noir-musical Knives And Skin and the secret language of teenage girls
Kristy Puchko
May 3, 2019
Ireon-Roach-768x433
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Knives and Skin
Tag: Jennifer Reeder