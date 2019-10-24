Krang

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Brain
Tag: Study
Scientists are now spawning brains in a lab - could they turn out to be our worst nightmare?
Elizabeth Rayne
Oct 24, 2019
brain in petri dish
Tag: Science
Tag: Brain
Tag: Study
Tag: Science
Tag: Krang
Tag: Brain
A lab grew a mini doppelgänger of someone's brain, and yes this is real life
Elizabeth Rayne
May 20, 2019
Krang from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tag: Science
Tag: Krang
Tag: Brain
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tag: Krang
It’s official: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 will finally introduce Krang
Trent Moore
Jan 5, 2016
3075550-05.jpg
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tag: Krang