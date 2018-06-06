Kratos

dave-bautista-drax-guardians.jpg
Pacific Rim: Uprising director wants to make God of War movie with Dave Bautista
Don Kaye
Jun 6, 2018
God of War sold over 3.1 million copies in 3 days
Blair Marnell
May 3, 2018
God of War Hero image
God of War early reviews: One of this generation’s highest-rated games on any platform
Benjamin Bullard
Apr 12, 2018
god of war ps4 2018.png
New story details erupt on that upcoming God of War feature film
Jeff Spry
Dec 17, 2012
1198191974_f.jpg
