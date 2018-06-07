Kristy Swanson

buffyvsbuffy
TV Show vs. Flick: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Courtney Enlow
Jun 7, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Kristy Swanson
Tag: Sarah Michelle Gellar
Tag: Joss Whedon
Tag: Donald Sutherland
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: Anthony Stewart Head

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Kristy Swanson
December 19 in Sci-Fi History: Happy Birthday OG Buffy
Zac Hug
Dec 19, 2017
buffy-the-vampire-slayer.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Kristy Swanson
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
WATCH: 15 thoughts we had while re-watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer
SYFY WIRE Staff
Nov 29, 2017
buffy-the-vampire-slayer.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: Kristy Swanson
Original big-screen Buffy hopes to be part of Whedon-less reboot
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
BuffyMovie12410.jpg
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: Kristy Swanson