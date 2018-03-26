Krpyton

siren_freeform.jpg
TV THIS WEEK: Freeform’s Siren premieres, Supernatural meets Scooby Doo, new Krypton and more
Trent Moore
Mar 26, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: SXSW
Tag: DC
SXSW: Krypton producer and writers talk hope, Brainiac, and Doomsday at Superman panel
Kristy Puchko
Mar 10, 2018
dc_sxsw_-_superman_panel.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: SXSW
Tag: DC
Tag: TV
Tag: Krpyton
Tag: Brainiac
Brainiac is the big bad in SYFY's Krypton, and here's a first look
Josh Weiss
Feb 21, 2018
brainiac_1.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Krpyton
Tag: Brainiac
Tag: TV
Tag: Krpyton
Tag: Game of Thrones
Krypton series casts Game of Thrones alum Hannah Waddingham
Josh Weiss
Jan 24, 2018
hannah-waddingham.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Krpyton
Tag: Game of Thrones