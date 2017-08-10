kurt sutter

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: kurt sutter
Tag: Chaos Walking
SOA's Kurt Sutter added to Doug Liman's sci-fi flick, Chaos Walking
Jeff Spry
Aug 10, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-08-09 at 9.29.01 PM.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: kurt sutter
Tag: Chaos Walking
Tag: kurt sutter
The first Bastard Executioner trailer comes out swinging
Ernie Estrella
Jul 14, 2015
BastardExecutioner_2.png
Tag: kurt sutter
Tag: Frank Darabont
Tag: kurt sutter
Sons of Anarchy creator rips AMC for Walking Dead turmoil
Scott Edelman
Dec 15, 2012
the-walking-dead_0.jpg
Tag: Frank Darabont
Tag: kurt sutter