Kurt Vonnegut

Vonnegut
Kurt Vonnegut's classic Slaughterhouse-Five scores a Boom! graphic novel adaptation
Jeff Spry
Jan 12, 2020
Development: Slaughterhouse-Five series moves to Epix, AMC opens writers' room for animated Pantheon, Legendary lands superhero heist film
Jacob Oller
Aug 7, 2018
Happy! and Walking Dead creators developing Slaughterhouse-Five TV series based on Kurt Vonnegut novel
Adam Pockross
Dec 6, 2017
Fargo's Noah Hawley to bring Kurt Vonnegut's novel Cat's Cradle to FX
Nathalie Caron
Nov 19, 2015
