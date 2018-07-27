Laeta Kalogridis

Altered Carbon heading back to Netflix for Season 2 with the MCU's Anthony Mackie
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 27, 2018
Altered Carbon showrunner Laeta Kalogridis addresses concerns of whitewashing
Josh Weiss
Feb 1, 2018
Japanese book and anime franchise Sword Art Online in the works as a live-action TV series
Nathalie Caron
Aug 3, 2016
