Laila Shabir

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Laila Shabir
Tag: Women in video games
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Girls Make Games
Tag: Gamegrrls

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Best of 2018
Tag: Ava DuVernay
2018's most influential women in genre
Fangrrls
Dec 31, 2018
Ava DuVernay
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Best of 2018
Tag: Ava DuVernay
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Girls Make Games
Tag: Laila Shabir
This Kickstarter will help these 7th graders create their own video game to combat bullying [UPDATE]
Courtney Enlow
Dec 4, 2018
girls-make-games
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Girls Make Games
Tag: Laila Shabir
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Interviews
Girls Make Games founder Laila Shabir on teaching girls to code and future goals
Carly Lane
Aug 16, 2018
Girls Make Games White House.JPG
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Interviews