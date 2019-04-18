Lars Klevberg

Chucky in the new Child's Play
New Child's Play trailer lets us finally hear Mark Hamill's take on Chucky
Josh Weiss
Apr 18, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Child's Play
Tag: Chucky
Child's Play reboot unveils first full look at Mark Hamill's Chucky
Josh Weiss
Apr 16, 2019
Chucky Child's Play reboot
Tag: Movies
Tag: Child's Play
Tag: Chucky
Tag: Movies
Tag: Child's Play
Tag: Chucky
First bloody trailer for Child's Play remake gives Chucky a 21st Century makeover
Josh Weiss
Feb 8, 2019
First Look Child's Play Remake
Tag: Movies
Tag: Child's Play
Tag: Chucky
Tag: Movies
Tag: Child's Play
Tag: Chucky
Killer doll classic Child's Play set for a remake at MGM
Matthew Jackson
Jul 3, 2018
Child's Play 1988
Tag: Movies
Tag: Child's Play
Tag: Chucky