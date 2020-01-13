Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

The Witcher Episode 3
Witcher showrunner addresses Season 2 timeline(s?), fan push to add Mark Hamill
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 13, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Netflix
The Witcher creator breaks down Netflix trailer and Henry Cavill's steamy bath scene
Josh Weiss
Dec 6, 2019
Henry Cavill The Witcher
Tag: TV
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Netflix
The Witcher: Netflix hunts down first look, poster for Henry Cavill TV series
Josh Weiss
Jul 1, 2019
The Witcher (Henry Cavill as Geralt)
Tag: TV
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Netflix