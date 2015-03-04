The Lazarus Effect

B6-vIGqCMAAwz7M.jpg
Jason Blum talks the state of horror, Flatliners inspiration for The Lazarus Effect
Trent Moore
Mar 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: The Lazarus Effect
Tag: Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde is absolutely terrifying in new trailer for sci-fi horror flick Lazarus Effect
Trent Moore
Feb 3, 2015
LazarusWilde.jpg
Tag: The Lazarus Effect
Tag: Olivia Wilde
Tag: The Lazarus Effect
Tag: Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde is back from the dead in first trailer for Flatliners-esque The Lazarus Effect
Trent Moore
Jan 7, 2015
the-lazarus-effect-olivia-wilde.jpg
Tag: The Lazarus Effect
Tag: Olivia Wilde