Bond 25: Lea Seydoux will reprise her role as Madeleine Swann; Rami Malek rumored for villain
Josh Weiss
Dec 7, 2018
Recommendations from TIFF 2018: Filmmakers, critics and stars share their favorites
Hanna Flint
Sep 17, 2018
Hideo Kojima brought Lindsay Wagner to tears while convincing her to join Death Stranding
Benjamin Bullard
Jun 27, 2018
Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux’s Zoe trailer looks like Black Mirror, only more romantic
Benjamin Bullard
Jun 22, 2018
This Bond girl may go head to head with Gambit next
Don Kaye
Aug 25, 2015
