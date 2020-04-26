LEGO DC: Shazam - Magic & Monsters

LEGO Shazam - Shazam flying
Embrace your inner child with this first look at LEGO DC: Shazam-Magic & Monsters
Jacob Oller
Trending on SYFY WIRE in LEGO DC: Shazam - Magic & Monsters
Tag: Shazam!
Tag: Lego DC Super Heroes
Tag: Exclusives

Related tags