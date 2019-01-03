LEGO Marvel's Avengers

LEGO Marvel's Avengers
The best deals on PS4 for the week ending January 6
Jenna Busch
Jan 3, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Chris Evans
Tag: Captain America
Chris Evans hints he may be done playing Captain America after Avengers 4
James Comtois
Mar 22, 2018
Captain America Winter Soldier.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chris Evans
Tag: Captain America
Tag: LEGO
Tag: games
21 playable heroes (and villains) you'll break blocks with in LEGO Marvel's Avengers
Carol Pinchefsky
Jan 25, 2016
LEGO-Thor_Jane_Foster.jpg
Tag: LEGO
Tag: games
Tag: LEGO Marvel's Avengers
Tag: the Avengers
Avengers assemble in trailer for LEGO Marvel’s Avengers game 
Carol Pinchefsky
Dec 9, 2015
LEGOMarvelsAvengers2.png
Tag: LEGO Marvel's Avengers
Tag: the Avengers