Anne Rice brings Lestat out of the shadows again in her newest Vampire Chronicles book, Blood Communion
Elizabeth Rayne
Aug 15, 2018
Anne Rice wants your help casting Lestat for that Vampire Chronicles TV series
Nathalie Caron
Jul 11, 2017
Anne Rice reveals which superhero stars she wants to play Lestat
Matthew Jackson
Mar 14, 2014
Anne Rice wants to know if you'd like her to write more Lestat
Nathalie Caron
Dec 17, 2012
