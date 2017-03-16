lexa doig

AR516a_0166b_0.jpg
Kidnappings, twists, and all the cards are on the table in the latest Arrow
Trent Moore
Mar 16, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Arrow
Tag: lexa doig
Exclusive: Lexa Doig on what's next for Talia al Ghul on Arrow
Trent Moore
Mar 14, 2017
lexa-doig-feat.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Arrow
Tag: lexa doig
Tag: Arrow
Tag: lexa doig
Arrow adds Lexa Doig as DC Comics' Talia al Ghul in Season 5
Trent Moore
Nov 2, 2016
354247.1.jpg
Tag: Arrow
Tag: lexa doig